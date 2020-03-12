Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Oppenheimer currently has $119.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Everbridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.31.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,856 shares of company stock worth $11,506,716. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Everbridge by 87.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 82.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

