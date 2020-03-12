Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 18,126 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.