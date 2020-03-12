Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $125.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

