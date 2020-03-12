Evensky & Katz LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $25.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

