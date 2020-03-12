Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,678.2% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 60,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $195.22 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

