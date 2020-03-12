Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,233.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $275.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.99 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

