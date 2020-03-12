Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oracle Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORCL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $6,418,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,204,000 after acquiring an additional 359,312 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

