Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entravision Communication were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,985. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $186.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

