Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.