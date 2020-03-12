Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Insider Marshall S. Mccrea III Acquires 24,100 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,764.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,519.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ET stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 8,933,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,298,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.81%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

