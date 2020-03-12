Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey Purchases 36,300 Shares

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $255,915.00.
Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,933,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,298,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.86.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
