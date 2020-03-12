Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey Purchases 36,300 Shares

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $255,915.00.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,933,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,298,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.81%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

