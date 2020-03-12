Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Director Arthur F. Golden Purchases 5,000 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 588,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

