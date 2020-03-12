Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Eldorado Resorts worth $86,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 53.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

NASDAQ:ERI traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 226,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

