Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $5.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 124,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,032. Elastic NV has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.