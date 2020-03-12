Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 47524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 215.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $578,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

