Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $52.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 24573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

