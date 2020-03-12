Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $52.00 at SunTrust Banks

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 60,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $25,468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.