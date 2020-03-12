Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million.
NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 90,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.12.
In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
About Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.
