e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,637. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,279.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

