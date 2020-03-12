DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,426. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.