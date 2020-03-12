Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DUKE traded down GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 35.25 ($0.46). The stock had a trading volume of 246,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.88.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

