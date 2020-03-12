Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 1061612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

