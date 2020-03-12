Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust stock remained flat at $$9.26 on Thursday. 42,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile
