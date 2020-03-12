Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust stock remained flat at $$9.26 on Thursday. 42,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

