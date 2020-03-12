Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:DUC remained flat at $$9.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 42,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $9.49.
Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile
