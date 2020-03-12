Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DUC remained flat at $$9.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 42,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

