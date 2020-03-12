DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DTF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 15,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,858. DTF Tax Free Income has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

