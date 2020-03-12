Doron Inbar Sells 11,667 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doron Inbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00.

SEDG opened at $106.11 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.24.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

