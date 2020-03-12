Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $653.44 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%.

DIIBF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 6,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

