Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as low as $70.09 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 125717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $12,156,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.