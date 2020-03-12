Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.62.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

