Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.40-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.836-29.974 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.75 billion.

Dollar General stock traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 116,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

