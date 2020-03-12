DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DISH. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,436. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.