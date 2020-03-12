Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2,676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 162,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

