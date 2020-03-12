Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 2,348 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECS. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

TECS traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 117,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,519. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.