Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 24th

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 447,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GASL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

