Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 24th

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

ERX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,120. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $9,348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

