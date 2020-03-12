Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 345 ($4.54).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 346.77 ($4.56).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.88. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

