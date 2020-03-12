Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Dicks Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Dicks Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NYSE DKS opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

