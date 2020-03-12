Deutsche Bank Trims Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 1,500

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Weir Group to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,593.63 ($20.96).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,116.50 ($14.69) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,345.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.42%.

In other Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.