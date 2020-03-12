Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3)

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.91 ($27.80).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €15.84 ($18.42) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $760.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

