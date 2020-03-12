Deutsche Bank Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $38.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 45,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

