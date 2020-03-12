Deutsche Bank Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $101.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

Saia stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. 48,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

