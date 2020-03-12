Deutsche Bank Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $179.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $228.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.65.

NYSE NSC traded down $11.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.52. 93,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.07. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $148.63 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 236,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

