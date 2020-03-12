Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €132.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.81 ($148.62).

SIE opened at €79.71 ($92.69) on Monday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

