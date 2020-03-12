Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €20.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.84 ($31.21).

G1A stock opened at €20.54 ($23.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.54 ($23.88) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

