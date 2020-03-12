Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays downgraded Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.