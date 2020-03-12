Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to at Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.77. 80,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,627. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

