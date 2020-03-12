Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 160.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up 2.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd owned 0.49% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:DQ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

