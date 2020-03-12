DA Davidson Trims Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Target Price to $9.00

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.28. Zagg has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zagg by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zagg by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zagg by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zagg by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zagg by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

