DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.96. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

