Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.85.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.74.

CY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,280,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,740,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,252 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,357.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,642,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

